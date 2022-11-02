The Caribbean American Association of Lake County recently celebrated its 18th annual gala banquet and awards dinner at Gabby’s, an event which celebrated the gains the organization has accomplished last year, as well as since its founding.
“In April 2004, 10 like-minded Clermont area residents saw the Caribbean community needs and decided to help,” said CAALC President Geneva Hamilton. “Their initial endeavors led to the launch of the Caribbean American Association of Lake County.
She added that CAALC was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, with an all-volunteer membership-driven organization to serve Lake County. Its mission is to actively serve the young people in the community by mentoring, and providing scholarships, while developing cultural diversity.
Education of youth of Caribbean descent has been chief among its endeavors. Since its founding, CAALC has awarded more than 50 student scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools who were headed to college or vocational schools.
Music is an integral part of that drive, with its steel drum orchestra.
“Our Lake Steel Orchestra's tutorial program trains local youth and young adults to become professional steel drum musicians,” she said. “This genre of music is unique to the Caribbean Islands, while it has enjoyed international acclaim over the years.”
This training is tuition-free to the students.
A major fundraiser is the annual Caribbean Jerk Festival. Held during the summer, it has become a staple in the South Lake community. It continues to grow in popularity every year.
“Our June 2022 festival was our most successful to date,” Hamilton said, who added special thanks to all its sponsors and vendors; their support was instrumental in making that possible, especially the past two years due to COVID-19. “I am pleased to say that our membership remains stable and we greatly appreciate each and every member.”
She then challenged those present to invite new members to join the association, as the organization’s strength lies in its numbers.”
RECOGNITIONS
As part of celebration, Hamilton thanked each board officers and directors as well as everyone for their loyal support, memberships, sponsorships, volunteerism and generous donations. Among those singled out for tribute were:
Golden Krust Restaurant
Zee Rahaman
Sefton Stubbs
Glaister Pingue
Marsha Riley was presented with an appreciation CAALC Award for her 14 years of initiatives and event planning.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Dec. 10
Christmas Party
April 1, 2023
Annual Doo Wop Sock Hop Dance Party
June 3, 2023
Caribbean Jerk Festival
INTERESTED IN JOINING?
Everyone is invited to join the monthly meetings held 7 p.m., every third Saturday at the South Lake Presbyterian Church, 131 Chestnut St.
TO LEARN MORE
Phone: 352-978-0813
Email: CAALC2004@GMail.com and visit: https://caalc-fl.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAALC123