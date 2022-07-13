The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Georges Bizet’s opera, “CARMEN” on Monday, July 25 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. This is a free program with English subtitles and light refreshments will be provided during the intermission.
The opera is in four acts by French composer Georges Bizet. The libretto was written by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halevy, based on a novella of the same title by Prosper Merimee.
It was first performed by the Opera-Comique in Paris on March 3, 1875, where its breaking of conventions shocked and scandalized its first audiences.
Sadly, Bizet died suddenly after the 33rd performance, unaware that his work would achieve international acclaim within the following 10 years. It has since become one of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon; the “Habanera” from Act 1 and the “Toreador” song from Act 2 are among the best known of all operatic arias.
Dennis Smolarek is the president of the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.