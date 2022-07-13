Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.