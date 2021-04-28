A new non-profit initiative has opened at Cagan Crossings in Clermont, supporting hospitality industry workers impacted by the pandemic by offering a place to sell goods, and pick up groceries, pet food and other essentials.
The Cast Co-op, presented by Ear For You, Inc.; Hospitality Pets in Need; and Ear For Each Other groups, opened April 24 to the general public.
All are welcome to shop at Cast Co-op. Hospitality workers have prepared creative products ranging from crafts to special services at the Ear For Each Other Marketplace, and profits stay with the sellers.
All hospitality workers affected by financial hardship are invited to complete an online eligibility form posted at castco-op.com, where additional details, including hours of operation, are available. Once approved and needs are determined, Ear For You, Inc. will reach out to schedule an appointment for clients to visit.
Florida residents are invited to donate to the cause. Through monetary donations, the Cast Co-Op is able to stock shelves with food and other life essentials to support local hospitality workers in need. In-kind donations of unexpired food and household necessities are accepted and can be dropped off at the Cast Co-op during operating hours. A list of needed items can be found on the website.
The Cast Co-op is located at 16744 Cagan Crossings, US-27, Clermont.