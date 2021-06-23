The hospitality industry took a big hit during the pandemic, leaving thousands of people without jobs. Central Florida is the vacation destination for people all over the world, packed to the brim with amusement parks, hotels and restaurants, so many were left with no income after being furloughed or laid off during the peak of the pandemic.
Through the Cast Co-op, a retail and support center located in south Lake County’s Cagan Crossings, they can find help.
As a cast member for 25 years, Jennifer O’Leary was in charge of event planning in The Grand Floridian and The Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World. In December, O’Leary officially lost her position, but while furloughed in June of last year, she started Hospitality Pets in Need.
“I saw someone post [online] that they used the last of their money for their pet, and it really hit home for me because I have five dogs and a cat. I was thinking to myself, ‘oh my gosh, what would I do if this were to happen to me?’” she said.
After her cup of coffee one morning, she jumped at the opportunity to help others. She started a Facebook page and received donations ranging from dog and cat food to bird seed and fish food.
On her own front porch, she left the bags of food for pet owners in need. When it came to those who couldn’t travel, O’Leary would simply drive the food to them.
“I never wanted someone’s pet to go hungry, and I don’t want someone making the decision that they had to get rid of their pet or bring it to the shelter,” O’Leary said.
Hospitality Pets in Need is just one branch that operates under the Cast Co-op umbrella. Ear for Each Other, operated by O’Leary’s best friend, Maxine Pollakis-Wild, assists hospitality workers in turning their side hustles into full-time jobs.
Another branch, Ear for You, Inc., was already helping cast members through the difficult times, but wanted to expand. The branch is run by a team of current and past cast members, Kimmie Sue Hall (president), Kim Schnepf, Vivian Ware, Steve Wilcox and Bill Combs.
In a series of events, seven people started the Cast Co-op in late April 2021 – -All thanks to an email sent by Sandy Cagan, owner of Cagan Crossings. Cagan knew the community was struggling and wanted to help.
“It’s this weird incident that happened. We make jokes like, ‘one email can change your life,’” O’Leary said.
Cast Co-op is not limited to cast members, but hospitality workers as a whole. In the space, people can sell their goods and services under the Ear for Each Other branch.
Under the Ear for You, Inc. branch, people can stop by and get necessary items like food and other goods they can’t afford at the moment. The branch also helps pay for electric bills and rent.
And of course, O’Leary is there to help furry friends in need.
“Even though I’m going through stuff myself, it’s nice to help others. It’s a feeling you can’t describe, it really is,” she said.
At the co-op, guests can browse handcrafted goods, food, sewing items, woodworkings and more. They’ll even find some services they may not expect.
“We have a little bit of everything,” O’Leary explained. “We even had a harpist come in, and people took her card and hired her for events and weddings. So, it was pretty cool to see that.”
As time went on, five out of the seven cast members were called back to work. However, that still doesn’t stop them from helping others who’ve officially lost their position.
“I’ve gone through it first-hand, and I’m still trying to find a job, and stuff like that. This is something very close to my heart,” O’Leary explained. “It’s this labor of love that brings this rewarding feeling that you’re helping someone.”
If you or someone you know is a hospitality worker in need of food or services, fill out Cast Co-op’s eligibility form at www.castco-op.com. Potential vendors can also fill out a form online.
You can visit them at 16744 Cagan Crossings on US-27.
“You know that saying, ‘the phoenix rises from the ashes’? Each one of these vendors come in with this story, but they all have this wonderful ending to that story,” O’Leary said. “It’s a continuation of ‘this is what I’ve become now.’”