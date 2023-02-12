Pastfinders invites the public to join in celebrating cultures of the world with its March 25 presentation, “Pastfinders Presents: A Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase.”
The event runs from 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., at Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
This is a free event in which lineage, genealogical, historical and cultural societies will be in attendance.
There will be much to do and see. Come in traditional outfits, or dress in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the cultural photobooth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing; discover the Genealogy Room; and see the documentary film “Finding Samuel Lowe.” This film is a Harlem African-Chinese-Jamaican woman looking for her family roots. Her journey takes her from Harlem to Canada, Massachusetts, Jamaica and China. It is a surprising story of one family's discovery. Movie seating is limited, so plan on getting there early.
Register for this free event and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door. Registration is not required, but recommended.
To learn more about Pastfinders Genealogical Society: https://PastfindersSLC.org or find PastfindersofSL on Facebook.
About the event: https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com
Anjanette Mercer handles news releases for Pastfinders.