From now until Oct. 30
OAKLAND — Although Sept. 1 kicked off a two-month long celebration of The Town of Oakland’s Hispanic culture and heritage, there’s still plenty of time to take part, beginning with a celebration starting at 5 p.m., Friday Sept. 17 at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland, 126 Petris Ave.
Featured will be live music featuring the ATTO Music Project, a local band that mixes the lines between jazz, edgy rock and Latin music, playing on the porch; and a Latin food truck with authentic dishes.
WANT TO GO?
Among the number of events is a showcase featuring artists who have found ways to bring their heritage alive in the works, which are now on display until Oct. 30 at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland.
Artists such as Marisela Rodriguez, Jose Pardo, Ralph Aguirre and Nelson Cardenas have taken everyday life of Hispanic culture and transformed it into enchanting and lively masterpieces.
In addition, attention is drawn to the beauty and vibrant colors of “Dia de los Muertos,” or “Day of the Dead,” a multi-day holiday where families gather to remember loved one who have passed away.
ABOUT THE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Mayor Kathy Stark and the Oakland Town Commission proclaimed Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Oakland.
The exhibition was conceived by Oakland Town Commissioner Sal Ramos, who was elected in 2015.
“As the first Hispanic commissioner in the history of the Town of Oakland, I’m honored to represent Oakland’s residents including our growing Hispanic community,” said Commissioner Ramos. “I’m thrilled that the town is showcasing our rich Hispanic heritage through the arts, music and food in a way that brings the entire community together at Oakland’s cultural gem, the Arts and Heritage Center.”
During this time, the town will pay tribute to the dedication and service of Hispanic and LatinX Floridians for their efforts to improve the State of Florida and pave the way for future generations of leaders.
ABOUT THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY
Florida has the third-largest population of Hispanic people in the nation, with more than 4 million diverse residents within the Sunshine State. The Town of Oakland has a population of 3,014 with 13.9% of the residents being Hispanic or Latino in origin.
WANT TO ATTEND?
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout September and October.
ABOUT THE ARTS AND HERITAGE CENTER
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is committed to preserving Oakland’s past, present and future. Working with its partners, the Center provides important tools and social connections to help residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life.
This project is funded in part by a $1 million lead grant from the West Orange Healthcare District, as well as funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and countless other donors.
The Center supports the mission of Healthy West Orange, a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit: www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage and www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland.
Ashlyn Webb is the public arts and heritage coordinator for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at 407-656-1117, ext. 2112, or: awebb@oaklandfl.gov