When Abraham discovered that there was only One G‑d, he didn’t keep it to himself. Instead, he made it his mission in life to share G‑d’s existence with anyone and everyone he encountered. There were others before him who believed in G‑d, most notably Adam, Noah, Shem, Eber, and more. But they for the most part kept their beliefs to themselves and their immediate circles.
Then along came Abraham who discovered the fallacy of idolatry on his own. No one else around him believed in G‑d, and he recognized the need for the entire world to believe in monotheism.
As descendants of Abraham, who inherited his innate faith in G‑d, we must also take it to the next level. Don’t be satisfied with living a good Jewish life yourself; share it with others.
Invite others to experience the joy of Shabbat, share a Torah thought, or teach others to make a blessing over kosher food. The whole world is thirsty for this, and it is up to us to quench their thirst.
This will bring the ultimate redemption and the coming of Moshaich so much closer.
Shabbat shalom.
Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky is the spiritual leader of Chabad of Lake County.