Visit Lovers Key State Park on the Gulf, just south of Fort Myers Beach for your anniversary or any occasion. Come as a couple or as a family when the grandkids come south to visit grandpa and grandma. It’s fun. It’s inexpensive and easy to get around.
Lovers Key is probably best considered a weekender trip, rather than a day trip, but it’s worth the drive. Leave early, arrive for a great lunch at nearby Flippers on the Bay, which hosts a great view of the water and offers tasty grouper lunch sandwiches and dinner grouper Oscar, and then drive the short mile to the park to soak up the sun on a beach.
Lovers Key State Park is comprised of four barriers islands. A road to the park was built in 1965. The park offers 2.5 miles of white sandy beach. The beach attracts the most sun bathers. Pets are permitted in designated areas only. The gazebo on the south beach can be reserved year-round. The park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset, but the free tram stops running at 4:30 p.m.
Lovers Key is a favorite for seashell collectors. Small western sandpipers pepper the beach, always searching for a free meal. The kids will enjoy watching the birds’ antics.
The state park rents bicycles, paddle boards, canoes and kayaks. Guided tours are also available. What’s best is the tram that takes you from the parking lot to the seashore. It leaves the parking lot every 15 minutes and saves you blocks and blocks of walking.
Once you embark, you can rent an umbrella and a lounge at Hurricane Charlie’s. Food and soft drinks are also for sale. Restrooms are convenient. Save a few bucks and bring your own chairs, blankets and sun tan oil for a luxurious afternoon. The water is warm and inviting.
The Key received its name in the early 1900s, when the island was accessible only by boat. It was said that only lovers made the effort to get to this romantic island – thus, the name Lovers Key.
The fee to enter the park is $8 per vehicle, much less than the $15-20 to park in the lots off Estero Boulevard to visit Fort Myers beach. A gift shop offers souvenirs, T-shirts and caps to remember your visit.
Set your road trip navigation to 8700 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers, and enjoy a wonderful getaway at a quiet and beautiful beach on the Gulf of Mexico.