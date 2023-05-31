Dancing, having fun and healthy eating are the secrets to living to a grand old age, according to two residents at an assisted living facility in Clermont who recently turned 105 and 100 years old.
Ethel McCready and Mary Ann Gray live at Superior Residences of Clermont where they have become firm friends taking trips down Memory Lane to remember their long lives well lived.
Both women have lived through world wars and decades of change. They have danced the jitterbug in the 50’s, loved the music of the 60’s, lived through the hippy 70’s and collectively they have so many memories to share, they could write a history book.
Ethel was born May 3 1918 in Indianapolis, Indiana where she lived for seven years until her parents moved to Florida where her father, a carpenter, helped build the big hotels in Miami Beach.
She married James McCready and had three children Susan, Jimmy and David. Ethel now has 8 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren. For more than 30 years, she worked as a cook in an elementary school, which was a job she loved.
In 2002, Susan had an ambition to work for Disney, so she packed her family, along with her mother Ethel to Clermont, where they have lived ever since. The family hosted a birthday party at Superior Residences to celebrate Ethel’s 105th birthday.
“My mom has always been such a strong woman,” said Susan Payne. “She was a great mother to me and my brothers, and she ate healthy – she never touched fried foods and she never drank alcohol.
“I remember she exercised all the time on her bike and always looked after herself. Maybe that’s the key to living a long life. I know that she had a brother and a sister, and she is the only one still alive. We are so thankful that she is still with us – she is one amazing lady.”
Mary Ann, who turned 100 on May 30, was one of eight children born in St Louis, Missouri to German immigrants Adam and Eve. She was a breech birth, which back then was considered something unusual and it took a doctor three days to deliver her weighing an impressive 12lb.
She married Bernie when she was 21 after they met during World War Two at a function for servicemen.
They had a son, Daryl, and two girls Marilyn and Lisa who gave them six grand-children and five great-grandchildren. In 1977, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale in Florida where Bernie, a chef, and Mary Ann, a secretary, flourished.
After Bernie died when he was 81, Mary Ann was lonely and eventually, she moved to Clermont to be closer to her daughter Marilyn.
To look at, Mary Ann definitely does not look her age. “I put my make-up on every day,” she said. “I’ve always taken pride in my appearance and I still do! Bernie was the love of my life and he always said I was beautiful. I cherish those years we were married.”
Mary Ann has a treasure trove of memories from every era of her life, but perhaps her most precious are of her love to dance.
“Bernie would be a chef at big events, and he would take me along with him, just so that I could join in the dancing,” Mary Ann said. “Sometimes we danced together but Bernie was a big guy, and he didn’t enjoy dancing as much as I did, but he still did it for me.
“I remember I would play the piano and Bernie would sing. I used to love that – I wish I could play the piano again, but my fingers aren’t as good as they used to be. I have the most wonderful memories of our times together.”
On reflection, Mary Ann said that she believes her secret to a long life is to have fun.
“I’ve had a lot of fun over the years!” she smiled with a twinkle in her eye. “I have also laughed a lot as well. You’ve got to make time for fun and laughter in your life – and of course to dance! Dancing is good for the soul.”
Superior Residences is located at 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd, Clermont. Call 352-394-5549 for more information and to book a visit. You can also visit www.superiorclermont.com