Superior Residences of Clermont recently helped a resident celebrate her 103rd birthday.
Ethel McCready is doing well, according to the residence’s spokesperson, Olga Figueroa, who said, “Ethel enjoys taking daily short walks and taking long naps in her favorite chair in the reception area.”
McCready was born on May 3, 1918, and grew up in Miami. She worked as a cook for the school board for over 25 years. Once she retired, she went on to babysit and was loved by many families, Figueroa said. McCready has three children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.