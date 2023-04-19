Fifty-three years ago on April 22, the first Earth Day started an environmental revolution and raised awareness about challenges our planet face that can affect our daily lives.
According to EARTHDAY.ORG, more than 1 billion people participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Shoreline cleanups, invasive plant removal, educational fairs and citizen science projects are just a few of the activities typically associated with Earth Day.
“We need to build a global citizenry fluent in the concept of climate change and inspired by environmental education to act in defense of the planet,” says EARTHDAY.ORG president Kathleen Rogers.
This year, EARTHDAY.ORG is promoting the theme “Invest in Our Planet” to highlight the importance of dedicating time, resources and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.
Here in Lake County, activities include Clermont’s Earth Day and Lake Clean-Up Festival planned for April 22 at Lake Hiawatha Preserve.
At the event, you can help care for our planet – and maybe win a prize – by clearing litter and debris from Lake Hiawatha, 7:30–10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the team that collects the most trash, the weirdest item and the heaviest single item. Pre-register for a free t-shirt at https://www.clermontfl.gov/Events.
The Earth Day Festival at the park, 9 a.m.–noon, will celebrate our planet with environmental activities, music, educational booths and free hot dogs (while they last). The morning will also feature representatives from Snake Education with a Twist, the Avian Reconditioning Center and Eco the Frog, who will make a special appearance.
Lake Hiawatha Preserve is located at 450 12th St., Clermont. For more information, call 352-708-5989.
Another local event is the AdventHealth Earth Day 5 Miler, 2 Miler & 7 Miler race by Sommer Sports Events. Beginning at Clermont’s Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St. in Clermont, the April 22 run will provide a nice tour of the natural beauty around Clermont and Lake Minneola. Participants will receive a free plant and a spiffy Earth Day t-shirt, as well. Visit https://sommersportsevents.com/Calendar/adventhealth-earth-day-5-miler-2-miler-7-miler.
Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis is celebrating Earth Day by adapting the Wear It Wild Fundraising Challenge created by the World Wildlife Fund for Central Florida. To participate, simply wear a jungle or animal print, Earth Day or environmental t-shirt, animal mask (or face paint), an animal costume or hat on April 22, the official Earth Day. Or, a school could have faculty and students “Wear It Wild” on Friday, April 21, the center suggests, asking Wear It Wild participants to take a photo of people wearing it wild, share on social media and tag Trout Lake Nature Center. For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Trout Lake Nature Center shares that, “In 1990 Earth Day went global in 141 countries, lifting environmental issues onto the world stage and paving the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Through the decades, Earth Day has called attention to many environmental issues trying to make people aware and to motivate them to make changes, becoming a part of the solution.”
Also on Earth Day, the Wild Horse Rescue Center, 12103 SE 47th Dr. in Webster, will host an open house to celebrate the day. Visitors can meet the horses and enjoy live demos, music by the Driveway Men, a raffle, kids’ games, hayrides and more, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 321-427-1523, email diane@wildhorserescuecenter.org or visit www.wildhorserescuecenter.org.
In Gainesville at University of Florida’s Florida Museum of Natural History, Earth Day will be celebrated April 21–23 with a plant sale. More than 200 species of native and accent plants will be available, with many chosen for their environmental value to pollinators and birds.
“I am always excited to offer lots of plant diversity to match the needs of as many visitors’ spaces as possible,” said Ryan Fessenden, manager of the museum’s Butterfly Rainforest. “We have everything ranging from 4-inch houseplants to native trees in 3-gallon pots.”
Prices will be $3–$20, with all proceeds supporting the Butterfly Rainforest. For more information and a link to a list of available plant species, visit https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/plant-sale.
Whatever you do on Earth Day, have fun and be sure to appreciate this big blue marble we all call home.
“Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path towards a prosperous future,” EARTHDAY.ORG says.