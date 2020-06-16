To say that COVID-19 changed life as we know it would be an understatement. Many people likely never imagined how much their daily routines would be affected when this novel coronavirus was just a blip on the radar at the end of 2019.
Social distancing may have become the new normal, even as the state is reopening, but it doesn’t mean that holidays like Father’s Day have to be a washout. People who need to keep their distance are still finding creative ways to celebrate special occasions. Here are a few suggestions.
Turn to social apps. Virtual meeting applications, like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime provide invaluable opportunities to speak and connect face-to-face when in-person gatherings are not possible. They also can be used to break bread together or to play games or relay stories.
Deliver gifts. Take a few cues from the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus and plan to drop gifts and run. Seniors and people who have compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of contracting contagious illnesses. While it may be tempting to visit your father or grandfather in person, even a short visit could put his health at risk. Instead, leave gifts outside the house. For added fun, hide the gifts and provide scavenger hunt clues.
Dine out at home. If dining out was something you typically do on Father’s Day, replicate the experience at home. Try to recreate Dad’s favorite meal from the restaurant he loves or see if that restaurant offers curbside pickup. Transform the dining table into a restaurant table, or take the meal outdoors for some al fresco fun. Let kids serve as the wait staff.
Spend time together. One of the silver linings of social distancing is the opportunity for family members who reside under one roof to have more uninterrupted time together. Chances are having the kids nearby and sharing some stories and laughs together will be a perfect way for Dad to enjoy Father’s Day.
This year Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 21, and marks the 110th anniversary of this day for dads. Even though Father’s Day began as a regional event in the state of Washington, nearly 60 years later it would be recognized as a national holiday. Father’s Day also is commemorated elsewhere in the world at various times of the year. According to the most recent census data and statistics, there are 8.6 million fathers and father figures in Canada and 72 million in the United States.