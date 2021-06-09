In recognition of National Garden Week, which is sponsored by the National Garden Club, Inc., and runs June 6–12, a group of Clermont Garden Club members created a window display at Cooper Memorial Library. The colorful exhibit will be displayed through the month of June.
National Garden Week is designed to introduce more people to gardening and its importance, as well as to encourage people to enjoy gardening.
In addition to the display, the Clermont Garden Club shares plants on a monthly basis with the library to foster community awareness and connect the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach.
Club members meet the third Wednesday of the month September through May (except scheduled field trips, holiday luncheons and end of the year luncheons), at 9:30 a.m. at the clubhouse, located at 849 West Avenue in Clermont.
Community members are encouraged to go see the club’s award-winning scarecrow “Miss Clara” in the display. According to the club, “She is surrounded by everything she loves – plants, flowers, butterflies, gardening books, garden art, gardening tools, etc.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit www.clermontgardenclub.com.