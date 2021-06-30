Lake County will be lit up with events and activities to celebrate this year’s Independence Day, with numerous Fourth of July festivities across the region. Here’s a sampling of what’s planned.
Clermont
In downtown Clermont, a Freedom 5K walk/run is scheduled for the morning of July 4. In addition, a virtual Clermont Freedom 5K can be completed anytime up to two weeks after July 4. For more information on both options, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/Clermont/ClermontFreedom5kand1mile.
July 4, the city of Clermont’s annual Independence Day celebration – Red, White & Boom – will light up the sky after taking a hiatus last year due to the global pandemic.
The celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Highlander Pavilion with opening remarks from Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, the National Anthem, a presentation by the City of Clermont Honor Guard and an invocation.
Fireworks begin over Lake Minneola at 9:15 p.m. The event will include an aerialist show, food trucks and DJ music. Fireworks viewing sites include Waterfront Park, located at 300 Third Street, and Victory Pointe, 938 Victory Way.
Please note, the July 4 Sunday Farmer’s Market in downtown Clermont has been canceled.
For more information on the July 4 festivities, visit www.clermontfl.gov/events
Groveland
In Groveland, events will be spread over two days – July 3 at Cherry Lake Park, 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, and July 4, at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. both days.
Beginning at 4 p.m. July 3, Cherry Lake Park will offer DJ Mix on Wheels and a food truck. Limited parking will be available, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
July 4, the Miss Firecracker Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. in the E.L. Puryear Building in Groveland. This annual pageant for ages ranging from babies up to 8th graders has been a part of the community for over 30 years. Admission for ages 6 and up is $3.
At 4 p.m., Lake David Park is the place to be, with the South Lake Electric Car Show with DJ Blu Bloods, a kid zone, food trucks, and more.
Visit www.groveland-fl.gov.
Mascotte
The American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte is revving up for a July 4 car show at its Mascotte location, 307 American Legion Road. All are welcome to view the hot rods and even enter their own cars during the event, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages will be available. Visit the American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte Facebook page for more information.
Winter Garden
The July 4th All American Kids Parade in Winter Garden returns this year, and the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation will be handing out free decoratrions for bicycles and strollers. Line-up will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge on West Plant Street for the parade’s 10 a.m. kickoff.
Leesburg
Fourth of July Celebration at the Lakefront in Leesburg events start at 6 p.m. at The Lakefront (Ski Beach), and fireworks blast off starting at 9 p.m. The free family event will feature a kids play zone, live music with Hypersona on the Jenkins Auto Group Stage at Ski Beach (6 p.m.), a juggler, food vendors, a photo booth and more.
The festivities officially kick off at 6 p.m., but an opening ceremony at the Leesburg Lightning baseball game starts at 5 p.m. at Pat Thomas Stadium. Then, a 7:30 p.m. water ski show keeps the party going as the evening continues.
To view the fireworks, the city of Leesburg says, “It’s great viewing from all around Venetian Cove or from your own boat at the Boat Tailgate Party located between Monkey Island and the boat ramp at Venetian Cove Marina.”
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration.
Tavares
July 4 festivities in Tavares will include a parade and fireworks, along with a street party, seaplane flyover, kids’ activities and live music. It kicks off with a street party at 4:45 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the 5 p.m. parade (beginning on Ruby Street and going east to St. Clair Abrams) and seaplane flyover.
Kids can enjoy various activities in Tavares Square and the Splash Park gazebo beginning at 5 p.m., as well. A concert by Slippery When Wet (“The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band”) takes the main stage in Wooton Park at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks commence at 9 p.m.
Mount Dora
July 3, Mount Dora is hosting an Independence Day Parade on Donnelly Street beginning at 4 p.m. Then, Freedom on the Waterfront kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Evans Park and Gilbert Park, featuring fireworks and live music.
As part of the patriotic celebration, an event poster contest was held, and Emily Lewis won with her lighthouse and fireworks design.
Eustis
Farther north, Eustis is hosting its annual Independence Day Hometown Celebration on July 2, kicking off at 5 p.m. in Ferran Park, located at 250 Ferran Park Drive. The free, family-friendly event includes music, the Central Florida Show Ski Team, vendors, food and a fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Pets are permitted, but must remain on a leash.
Virtual celebration
Cornerstone Hospice is hosting a virtual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and Blue Party,” on July 2. Developed as a Cornerstone’s Kids program, the event is designed to foster fun, friendship and support to area students who may be struggling due to grief or challenges posed by the pandemic. Registration is required to participate. Visit https://CornerstonesKids.org, email CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or call 866-742-6655.