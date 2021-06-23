Summer is in full swing, and nothing symbolizes summer like celebrating our nation’s independence. Main Streets will be lined by eager parade-goers as floats adorned with red, white and blue make their way through the cheering and waving crowds. Families will no doubt be gathered in back yards, grilling burgers and hot dogs around pools, relaxing on boats on many of our scenic waterways, or carrying on some other summertime tradition to celebrate our wonderful country and all the freedoms it has to offer. Many people will then scurry to find a prime viewing spot at one of the local fireworks displays to top off the day’s festivities, or they may opt to purchase their own fireworks to set off and enjoy at home with friends, family and neighbors.
Fireworks at home can be fun and enjoyable when used carefully and under proper adult supervision. At the same time, they can have devastating effects if used carelessly or irresponsibly. Improper use and handling of fireworks can oftentimes result in serious burns or injuries to eyes and other parts of the body, injuries that could have otherwise been prevented with adequate care and supervision. If you plan to purchase and use fireworks at home, please use them responsibly and keep in mind these basic tips that should serve to keep you and those in your group safe:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent devices with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
Another important thing to consider before setting off fireworks is whether or not you have any veterans in your neighborhood who could possibly be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. This is a serious disorder and not one to be taken lightly or overlooked. The sound of fireworks can be deeply disturbing and upsetting to those with PTSD; therefore, a little bit of common courtesy and respect for those veterans would be very appropriate, given their service and sacrifice to our country.
As always, we hope you enjoy the holiday with your friends and family in a safe and fun way. No matter how you spend your 4th, I hope that we can all be thankful for the country we live in and for all the service members, past and present, who have helped shape it into what it is today.
Peyton Grinnell, Lake County Sheriff