Retired Navy officer David Peck may have only served three years of active duty, but his military life spans both sides of those years, starting when he attended a military boarding school as a youngster in Culver, Indiana, through 30 years in the Navy Reserve.
Peck, who has lived on Lake Susan in Clermont for five years, keeps his military connection alive after retirement, too, by volunteering with the local U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Battalion, a development program for ages 13 to 17 years old. The Clermont Battalion is sponsored by the Clermont Police Department.
As a sophomore at Syracuse University, Peck joined a Reserve officer program and was an enlisted reservist until he graduated. Next up, officer candidate school at Newport, Rhode Island, and then being commissioned as an ensign in 1969.
“My active duty assignments were in Georgia, California, Okinawa, Indianapolis and Vietnam. All that in only three years,” Peck said, noting he never served on a ship in his military career. “One year of that, 1970, was in Hue, Republic of Vietnam. I was with a Navy construction battalion, which built and rebuilt the famous Dong Ha Bridge featured in Oliver North’s television series and the topic of a book. It was strategic to enable our heavy armor to get from the harbor in Da Nang to the nearby DMZ [demilitarized zone]. In the end, we had to destroy our own beloved bridge to stop their heavy armor from heading south. It was not a happy ending.”
After active duty, Peck began his civilian career on Wall Street, having earned a bachelor of arts in math and economics, and later an MBA in marketing from Syracuse University. Military life had gotten under his skin, however.
“I greatly missed the Navy, so I joined the Reserves,” he said. “It became my life’s passion, and I rose through the ranks for 30 more years of service. I was never just a weekend warrior. Some years, I spent over 100 days at the Pentagon and other places – war games in Scotland and Norway, Mideast activities, London/NATO, Congressional testimonies.”
One could say the Navy has permeated his world for most of his life, even as his subsequent career focused on business. He completed Ph.D. coursework in quantitative methods, finance and marketing, and his post-graduate studies include accounting and contract law at NYU and organizational management at Rutgers.
“For me, I couldn’t separate my Navy life from my civilian life,” Peck said. “For example, my Reserve duties sent me to do a financial audit of the Navy Exchange System – in uniform, as a Navy Reserve captain. My analysis scared the leadership, so I was ‘compelled’ to accept a full-time position to fix that organization. They actually recalled me to active duty, then converted my C.O.O. position to a civilian position. We had a successful outcome, thank God. it was a $3 billion problem, with 27,000 jobs involved.”
As a Reservist, Peck also was involved with the rapid deployment joint task force, or the RDJTF, and he takes pride in that work.
“This secret command was established by President Carter in the summer of 1980 after his failed attempt to rescue the American Embassy hostages in Iran,” he said. “I was the only reservist among the 132-member startup team, who were mostly Marines. Today, it is called U.S. Central Command. This is the command that won the Desert Storm war in only 96 hours. I was part of that organization for seven years, in various types of status and activities, and sometimes, as a consultant.”
When Peck looks back on his career, what stands out is teamwork.
“Investing in and developing my teams over the years has to be my best achievement,” he said. “One of my commands had key chains with the words ‘flexibility’ and ‘humor’ engraved. That was an incredibly successful organization, despite an occasional grimace from my superiors. It was real fun, but important. And almost every sailor in my unit got a personal meritorious medal during those two years, from our active duty commands.”
Retired Captain Kenda James was a student of Peck’s at Syracuse University, and she said she went on to work for him several times in her career.
“Dave was great leader and an amazing team builder,” James said. “He pushed people and brought out the best in those who were willing to work really hard. He encouraged me to join the Navy, which I did in 1986. While we never actually worked in the same chain of command, we did work on several Pentagon-level projects related to strategic manufacturing and artificial intelligence.”
Peck is appreciative of what his military career has given him.
“The people one serves with, and for, make the memories – great, good or bad,” he said. “The real effect on a veteran is the structure and organization of daily life, being part of a team, having noble and patriotic goals, and learning the history of the heroics and sacrifices of those who went before.”