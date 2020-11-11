If you want to hear some lively war stories, Jean Charron is your man. The 97-year-old World War Two veteran from Groveland served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945, traveling from his home in Massachusetts to the Mediterranean Sea. Along the way, he served as a signalman in a LST ship, loaned his hammock to legendary performer Josephine Baker and had a few adventures while on shore patrol in the greater Chicago area.
Charron, whose recent birthday was recognized by the Groveland Historical Society at their outdoor meeting, is the son of Canadian parents who raised their children in Massachusetts and then Florida.
“My father was a farmer,” Charron said. “The 1930s were hard times, and the family moved to Florida in 1934. When I got to be 17, my father sent me to barber school, because he said farm work was too hard.”
Charron graduated from the school the day before Dec. 7, 1941 – Pearl Harbor Day, and he was called to service soon after. Meanwhile, the family had returned to Massachusetts.
After Navy boot camp, the young man was assigned to a “Landing Ship, Tank,” also known as LST. He joined the crew of one of the amphibious vessels built in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and headed down the Mississippi River. The crew practiced loading and unloading cargo until it was time to head east to North Africa, where they provided tanks and other supplies to troops in North Africa, France and southern Italy.
While in the service, Charron put his barber education to good use, cutting hair and earning 75 cents per customer. He also had his sister put $300 of his wartime gambling winnings into war bonds, which he used to help pay for his first house.
Charron and others were allowed to go to shore on occasion, and while in North Africa he met a young boy who was helpful to the sailors.
“The kid could speak three or four languages already! And we wanted to give him something as a thank-you, so we gave him a silver certificate, which was worth about 10 cents,” Charron said, adding that the boy planned to spend it on a Tom Mix movie.
Charron also garnered a few souvenirs from German prisoners transported on his LST.
“They were happy, saying, ‘we’re going to the U.S.,’” he said. They traded hats and other items for cigarettes, and Charron still has a few mementos from them.
Once Anzio, Italy, fell, the LST moved to France. They picked up some French members of the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) in North Africa to take to France, Charron said.
“At night, I’d take a shower to cool off, and I put up a hammock outside in a gun tub,” which was cooler than trying to sleep below deck, he said. “One of the WACs was really seasick, and I was asked to let her use my hammock.”
He agreed, and he was told she was Josephine Baker, the American-born French entertainer. As a member of the Free French forces during the war, Baker entertained troops in Africa and the Middle East, and she worked with the resistance against Nazi rule.
When the LST got to the Marseilles port, it was clear the ship wasn’t going to make it to the point of entry, because when the Germans left, they had sunk ships across the channel.
“We dumped the WACs off in Marseilles and a few days later, we went ashore,” Charron said. Going into a jewelry store with some other sailors, the French-speaking Charron (remember, his parents were Canadian) enjoyed listening to the clerks who didn’t think they could be understood by the Americans. When Charron heard one mention that the sailors had nice haircuts, the barber said, “Merci, mademoiselle.”
In a local restaurant, he and a buddy saw two women who’d brought in their own bread, and his friend asked if they would share.
“They said, sorry, this has to last until the end of the week,” Charron said, noting the deprivations residents experienced that he and his shipmates had not had to endure.
Next up, Charron served on destroyer escort duty, as convoys crossed the Atlantic. On his way back to the U.S., he tripped in a ship doorway, breaking his left femur. With no doctors aboard, he was pretty miserable the remainder of the crossing.
The ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, and Charron ended up in a cast – and in a hospital for six months.
“I met another signalman there, and we would pal around together,” he said. “One morning I was told I could go,” and he planned to go to Boston to be near his family.
However, his buddy talked him into going to the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago, where they had liberty every night and enjoyed free rail rides, movie admission and other perks, thanks to their uniforms. The Midwest was a fun place for Charron, who spoke of golfing, roller-skating and dancing.
It was also where he joined shore patrol in Waukegan, Illinois, near the Naval training center.
“Our job was to help guys who were in trouble, or put them in jail, if needed,” Charron said. “At that time, about every fifth door was a bar.”
Once, three drunken servicemen were throwing beer bottles and “took off for the woods,” and Charron and two other patrollers caught them and carted them off to jail.
“We were going to put them in jail and write them up,” he said. But the forms needed to be typed in triplicate, with carbon paper, and none of the patrollers knew how to use a typewriter.
“So, we decided to let them go,” Charron said. “Turned out, they were all cooks, and to thank us, they cooked us a steak dinner at three in the morning!”
After the war ended, Charron worked for his father on an apple orchard in Virginia for a summer, then moved to Coral Gables, where he lived and worked with a brother, who was also a barber.
Charron met his wife in the Miami area, where she was working as a nurse. They eventually had nine children. Over the years, Charron worked for three insurance companies. The couple decided to retire in Clermont, but ended up buying a house in Groveland in 1979, where Charron still lives today. Sadly, his wife died about 10 years ago.
Charron continues to find adventures, including recently climbing on a jet ski and zooming around Lake Emma in Groveland. Yet, for all of his adventures, he ultimately focused on his children – taking them fishing and camping, and spending time with them when he wasn’t working.
“I guess you could say I’m just a family man,” he said.