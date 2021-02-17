Feb. 6, Clermont-Minneola Lions celebrated the life of former club president Charlie Neville, who passed away in December after a long illness. The celebration was held at the club’s Charlie Neville Clermont-Minneola Shooting Range in Groveland.
According to the club, Neville, along with several original members of the former Groveland Lions Club, which included the late District Governor, Robert E. Lee, and Ed Whetzel, were instrumental in starting the fundraiser many years ago. Over the years, Neville received the highest awards by the club, as well as the District and Lions International.
Attendees included family and friends, along with club president Cliff Brown, Lions from the Mount Dora Club, vice district governor Steve Van Verric of the Ocoee Club, Clermont City Councilman Jim Purvis, a former Lion who served the club as president. The club presented longtime partner, Barbara McGinnis, with a memorial plaque that commemorates renaming the range in Lion Charlie’s honor.
The club meets on the second Thursdays of the month, 6 p.m. at IHOP in Clermont, and operates the shooting range on the second, third and fourth Saturdays, 8 a.m.–noon. The public is welcomed. The range is located across from the new Groveland Public Safety Complex on SR 50 in Groveland. Contact Brown at 631-835-5343 for information.