Enter into the 1880s era church chapel at The Historical Village and you can feel his presence — not just His Presence — that of Larry Rescoe’s.
Rescoe believed Clermont’s Historical Village would not be complete without the church chapel, and while he did not live to see it finished, having passed away from lung cancer Dec. 8, 2021, his was an integral role in getting it constructed.
“With costs of modern construction materials extremely high and the fact we are using original style materials that drive the cost of our chapel higher, we feared we would not be able to complete the project,” said Clermont Historical Society President Jim Briggs. “Larry stepped in and made sure we had enough to get it done.”
He was also involved in other aspects of the Historical Village.
“During our Heritage Days he would dress up and make ice cream for the kids,” said Donna DiGennaro, Secretary of the Clermont Historical Society.
In addition to the chapel, he assisted in rebuilding the interiors of the Kern House and Quonset Hut, and in 2013 Rescoe and Clermont Historical Society president Jim Briggs constructed by hand a replica of the original one room 1881 Herring Hooks schoolhouse.
Larry’s expertise was in mechanical engineering, but he had a lifelong hobby in working with wood, Briggs recounted.
“Larry would joke that he and I weren’t half bad, and the two of us together made one pretty good carpenter,” said Briggs.
In addition to building at the Historic Village, Larry donated some old tube radios that are currently on display at the Cooper Memorial Library located at Historic Village.
A fitting tribute to a man whose entire life was dedicated to stepping up to challenges and finding solutions.
ABOUT THE MAN
Larry Rescoe packed in his 79 years multiple lifetimes of inventing, philanthropy, serving, building, tinkering, and problem solving.
Several antique wooden clocks sit frozen in time on the wall and shelf of his home workshop. The clocks were a hobby of his to keep his busy mind busy, adorning the wall of his home once restored to glory. At age 10 he found a wooden wall clock that wasn’t working, fixed it, and cleaned it up. It is one of many that still hangs in the Rescoes home as a testament to his lifelong passion for engineering.
Rescoe was raised and spent most of his pre-retirement years in the central Michigan town of Weidman.
Upon graduating high school Larry wished to nurture his mechanical mind by expanding his education, but with no money for college, joined the Army, with designs on the Signal Corps. However, the Signal Corps was not to be his destiny, as he tested so well he was recruited into a more specified group – the Army Security Agency (ASA).
With the escalation of fighting in Vietnam looming, Rescoe believed he had a higher purpose in life than war. After surviving a perilous mission out at sea during a typhoon, he was convinced of it and he devoted his life to fulfilling that purpose, believing God answered his prayers for a reason.
POST MILITARY
Rescoe left the Army and found work for a dental supply company, where he sold the latest equipment to area dentists. Not content with merely being a salesman, he showed his clients how best to use the machines he sold, even going so far as to tweak or make repairs when needed.
He developed a reputation for his inventiveness, taking on requests to solve problems in heavy machinery. One such problem solved while employed at Morbark, a company that repurposes tree waste into mulch, was the development of a strong magnet that would remove stuck nails from trees; these nails were damaging the cutting equipment during the debarking process.
After decades of solving problems for other companies, Rescoe went into business for himself in 1991, starting LOR Manufacturing, which produced heavy industrial magnets to be used in extracting magnetic materials from non-magnetic materials, such as nails from wood chips and mulch and in recycling processes.
In addition to magnets he also developed a device to remotely control heavy duty machinery in the field, solving the issue of pairing complicated electronics with industrial machines, and getting these to perform under stressful conditions.
In 2000, Rescoe and family friend and neighbor, Tom Johnson, developed and received a patent for a device keeping radiators clean and preventing these from overheating in the field.
The device was initially used in wood grinders, but eventually used in potato harvesters and other heavy duty machinery that attracted debris or dust into the engines when operating.
Prior to this invention, the machines would operate for about three hours before shutting down, thus delaying progress. Once utilizing the invention, the dust and debris was kept out of the radiator, preventing overheating, and allowing the machines to be used four times longer.
“Larry was always thinking outside the box,” said Johnson.
RETIREMENT YEARS
Shortly after receiving the patent, he and his wife retired to Florida, leaving his daughters and their husbands running the business. However, retirement was not the last of his activities. Rescoe still had much to accomplish.
Settling in a home on the western side of Lake Louisa, he began working part time as a park ranger at Lake Louisa State Park. Again he put his inventive mind to good use.
State Park officials had equipment for fighting brush fires that would get bogged down in the sugar sand of defunct orange groves. Rescoe worked to make the equipment more efficient, repurposing a World War II era chassis to navigate the unforgiving terrain.
He was also certified as a firefighter at Lake Louisa State Park, passing the required fitness test until his age dictated otherwise.
LOVE IS LOVELIER THE SECOND TIME AROUND
Rescoe met his first wife, Jeannette Egbert, who had been a classmate of his in Michigan. They married in 1968. Two years later they would have their first child, a daughter. A few years later they would have a second daughter. Larry’s wife of nearly 50 years died in 2016.
Associated with many local social groups and organizations, including Lions Club, Community Foundation of South Lake, Kiwanis Club of Clermont, South Lake Chamber of Commerce, FAITH Neighborhood Center, and of course, his church United Methodist Church, Rescoe filled his time with many friends and was well-known in Clermont to just about everyone except Toni Bell.
Bell, widow of Richard Harry Bell, who died in 2012 and had owned Bell Ceramics, is a retired school teacher and guidance counselor who taught many Clermont residents at one time.
The two met in at 2017’s Taste of South Lake.
“My good friend Michelle told me I should ask him out, but I told her I have never asked a man out in my life and I’m not going to start now,” Bell said.
Bell left Taste of South Lake smitten, but not anxious. A few weeks later Bell was awakened in the middle of the night by a sound of someone trying to break into her house. She called 911 and the suspect was caught with no harm coming to her, but was encouraged to get protection for her person. She went to Lions Club for gun lessons and was paired with a familiar face as her trainer: Rescoe.
The two married in 2018. He sold his home and got straight to work, making improvements to the alarm system, even setting up a sensor to notify them in the house when the mail had arrived.
He set up a workshop in the garage and expanded the existing garage to hold up to six cars. Larry found a 1930 Model A in very bad condition and restored it to museum quality with his grandsons. Bell believed Larry had plans for his very own car museum in their garage.
THE FINAL DAYS
Work outside the home was not the end. Rescoe began having difficulty climbing the stairs to the bedroom, so he brought in architect and good friend Nick Jones to assist with an addition to the first floor of the home.
“Larry was the type of friend that you could lose hours talking to, but you could also lose hours not saying a word,” said Jones. “Just being silent in his presence was great. That’s true friendship.”
Rescoe packed in his 79 years multiple lifetimes of inventing, philanthropy, serving, building, tinkering, and problem solving. On Dec. 8, 2021 he succumbed to cancer while asleep in his bed at home.
“We miss him every day,” said Jones.