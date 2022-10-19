Dr. Roland Nunez knew something had to be done.
He had been approached to help with finding someone to teach English to adults who spoke Spanish, in order to help them in job training and work. Was there somewhere or someone who could help asked those making the request.
In this area, Nunez knew of none. Thus was the founding of Hispanics Of Lake County Association (HOLCA), which began this past August. This past Thursday, Oct. 13, HOLCA held its inaugural event, “Celebrating Unidad.”
Holding the event in October was deliberate, according to HOLCA Executive Director Illiana Nunez.
“It’s tied in to National Hispanic Month,” she said.
Nunez also mentioned the necessity of HOLCA’s existence and the needs to be addressed.
“There’s nothing in the greater Hispanic community,” Nunez said. That included businesses run and operated by Hispanics, she added.
This was buttressed by Jose Lopez. He’s the the City of Groveland’s Director of Innovation & Technology and assisted HOLCA in getting permission to host its inaugural event at the E.L. Puryear Building, he spoke in his capacity as a private citizen.
“So we want to help the Hispanic community any way we can,” he said.
All about them, the room was abuzz with activity as board members and members of the community readied the room, affixing banners, a string of flag pennants and a huge sign to walls, and creating an arbor made of black and white balloons. A constant stream of people entered, bearing trays upon trays of entrees of differing Hispanic nationalities, from Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.
Once underway, the event, which opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and followed by a moment of silence, Dr. Roland Nunez took to the stage, thanking those present for attending and providing a brief background of HOLCA and its mission.
“We are here for you,” he said, then spelled out three goals: Job training, humanitarian outreach, and multicultural awareness. All three were (and are) paramount
“How can we showcase our Hispanic community?” Roland Nunez asked. “In order to do these goals, we need your help.”
This was further reinforced by Jose Rubio Jr., a HOLCA board member. The Hispanic community is here in the United States because Latinos want the same basic needs and opportunities all people want.
“With hard work and sacrifice, we can all have the American dream,” Rubio said. He also addressed and confronted a negative stereotype. “The majority of Hispanics are hard working and not looking for a handout.”
Those comments led to cheers and applause. He also made another appeal.
“Help us become an example for other organizations and communities.”
ABOUT HOLCA
Contact Illiana Nunez at: inunez@holca.onmicrosoft.com