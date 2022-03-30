OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland’s Celebration Among the Oaks event will be conducting is springtime festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 9 with exciting new experiences.
There will be an egg drop and egg hunt that will feature more than 10,000 eggs dropped from the sky by helicopter, with an egg hunt. Afterwards, visit the Easter Bunny in Oakland’s Gazebo.
The Easter Bunny won’t be the only animal at the festival. There will be a petting zoo featuring other bunnies, baby chicks and goats.
Other activities will include:
Playing, chasing and popping a continuous stream of bubbles at The Bubble Bus.
A StoryWalk, in partnership with the Orange County Library System, as it presents “Planting a Rainbow” by Lois Ehlert along the West Orange Trail.
Live music on the Center porch, presented by HAPCO Music Foundation.
Instruction on learning how to prune herbs and discover the environmental benefits of pollinators.
The discovery of the rich history of Oakland by exploring the new Est. 1887 exhibition,which features a combination of local art and history delving into the founding of the Town of Oakland.
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov