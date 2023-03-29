Oakland’s Celebration Among the Oaks event returns at 10 a.m., April 1 at VanderLey Park, with an expanded footprint offering more experiences, thousands of eggs and boutique vendors.
During Celebration Among the Oaks, guests will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs, pose for free photos with the Easter Bunny, shop at over 40 vendor booths and enjoy kids’ activities and crafts.
New experiences this year will include:
Watch thousands of eggs drop from the sky by helicopter onto VanderLey Park and participate in an egg hunt hosted by The Lakeside Church.
Play, chase and pop a continuous stream of bubbles at “The Bubble Bus” interactive booth.
Visit with the Easter Bunny in Oakland’s Gazebo with a handmade paper floral backdrop designed by Lakeside Petals.
Shop at over 40 vendor booths including homemade baked goods, arts & crafts, and beautifully arranged plants organized in partnership with Orange Blossom Market Co.
Visit the Town of Oakland tent and enter to win a fruit or flowering tree donated by Paradise Landscaping & Irrigation.
Bring your appetite and dine at The Salted Fry, Rock Paper Scissors Eat, Sugar, Spice, and All Things Iced, Meem’s Fudge Shoppe, Lady T Lemonade LLC, and Hot Dog Therapy.
Stroll along the West Orange Trail to The Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland where “A Portrait of Grace: Women’s Art & History” a new exhibit will be featured. Listen to the music of Sandy Back Porch, a bluegrass folk band, playing on the porch of the Center.
Grab ice cream or a cool treat from Oakland’s newest concessionaire, The Oakland General Store.
For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/999/Community-Events.