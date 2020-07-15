Absolutely Radishing Gardens!
Are you a languorous gardener? Or would you describe yourself as an indolent gardener? Or do you have that instant gratification gardening monkey on your back?
Welcome to my world of the lazy gardeners!
My name is Susan League and I am the epitome of the lazy and successful gardener. Seriously. Let me share my credentials. First, I am a senior instructor for the State of Florida program Green Industries Best Management Practices. This is a certification required to get a license to spread fertilizer commercially. It’s all about water and environmental conservation in Florida, which are serious issues.
Second, I am a Certified Horticulture Professional through the Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association. In 2017, I received their Outstanding Educator Award for my work teaching horticulture to inmates for the last six years at the largest federal correctional facility in the country, located in Sumter County.
In this ongoing column, we’re going to explore how to garden so you’ll love it and be successful! Topics will be seasonal issues, as well as turf, vegetable gardening, fruit, palms, soil, good bugs, bad bugs, birds, wildlife and anything you want to talk about.
You may submit your questions to me — pictures also, please, if you need identification or have problems. My email is LazyGardeners@outlook.com, so feel free to contact me.
In the future, we will have some live classes you can attend. They will be scheduled in the evenings so that those of you who work can attend also. If you are interested in getting invitations to events, just email me and I’ll add your name to the list. Your emails will be secure and not used for anything else!
So, let’s start lazy and successful gardening! It’s party thyme!