Doug and Pam Soltis of the Florida Museum of Natural History recently were recognized as being in the top 1% of highly cited researchers. This year’s list was curated and published by the analytical organization Clarivate. The list included 24 Nobel laureates and 10 additional faculty members from the University of Florida.
The Soltises have collectively published more than 600 scientific papers that have been cited upward of 50,000 times in studies spanning back to the 1980s, according to Florida Museum. The key to their prolific success, said Pam, is collaboration.
“You get to meet new people, travel and learn things you would never have known otherwise. It’s great to have opportunities in which people with different skills come together to create something none of us could have done on our own,” she said.
The two got their start in botany when DNA was first being used to unravel the relationships between organisms. While Pam started out with a focus on genetics during graduate school, Doug’s career might have looked very different had it not been for the foresight of his academic adviser, Gerald Gastony.
“He had us enroll in a molecular biology class, which nobody in systematics was taking at the time,” Doug said. “You were just supposed to learn morphology and anatomy, but my major professor said, ‘No, I think this is going to be big in our field someday.’ And he was right.”
The Soltises have since continually redefined the boundaries of what can be achieved with DNA, from early efforts to trace the genealogy and evolution of ferns to their current collaborative project to sequence the entire genome of every known eukaryotic organism on Earth.
By far their most cited paper is the Angiosperm Phylogeny Group’s classification, an international collaboration that provides the scaffolding for biologists attempting to fill in the flowering plant tree of life.
“Classification, as a field, had always been done by individuals before, many of whom were larger than life,” Pam said. “They would emphasize different traits that formed their opinions on classification. Using DNA-based inferences of relationships provides an explicit alternative to this traditional approach.”
The collaborative nature of their work, along with their broad interest in a variety of organisms, often led them into uncharted scientific territory. They’ve sequenced the ancient DNA of plant fossils preserved more than 15 million years ago and mapped hot spots of biodiversity for use in informing conservation efforts.
The honorary distinction by Clarivate for highly cited researchers underscores the far-reaching influence the Soltises have had in the field of biology, bringing the importance of plant evolution and biodiversity to the center stage.
“It is increasingly important for nations and institutions to recognize and support the exceptional researchers who are driving the expansion of the world’s knowledge,” said Clarivate senior citation analyst David Pendlebury in a press release. “The research they have contributed is fueling innovation, sustainability, health and security that is key for our society’s future.”
A full list of Clarivate’s 2021 highly cited researchers is available here: https://recognition.webofscience.com/awards/highly-cited/2021.
For more information on Clarivate, visit https://clarivate.com/webofsciencegroup.
The Florida Museum of Natural History, located on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, is home to more than 40 million specimens and artifacts, one of the nation’s largest natural history collections. For more Florida Museum news, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/science.