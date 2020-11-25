The Clermont Garden Club gardens and surrounding property recently was recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat for its commitment to sustainably provide the essential elements of wildlife habitat. Displaying the National Wildlife Federation certification at the gardens, 849 West Avenue in Clermont, are Pat Richardson, chairperson of the grounds; Tina Worrell, member, and Marilyn Paone, president.
For the near future, the club will be meeting virtually, due to the pandemic. For more information on becoming a member, or for clubhouse rental, visit www.clermontgardenclub.com.