The 2022 South Lake Chamber of Commerce Public Service Award has gone to Clermont Fire Department Captain Rick Casler.
In acceptance of this honor, Casler noted in his acceptance that the award wasn’t for him so much as for the department.
“This award really belongs to our entire dedicated team. This honor would not even be possible without my team,” Casler said. “They deserve it as much as I do, for their dedicated services for our Clermont community.”
Casler heads up all Clermont Fire Department training, education and accreditation. He and his team work to build skills for the entire Clermont Fire Department team to help mitigate all potential dangers, threats and challenges. He creates and supervises live fire training skill sessions, inclusive of how to solve both minimal occurrence and high-risk emergencies. They actively train with live burning buildings to meet all state and Federal safety regulations.
Clermont Fire Department Chief David Ezell shares, “We are very proud of Captain Casler and his entire training team. He has done a great job with leadership of our important training programs, while also taking over all accreditation standards. Our firefighters are required to take on 214 hours of in-service training each year. This includes annual self-evaluations and assessments to best improve our standards of service with thousands of hours devoted to protect our community. Casler accomplished all of this as a challenging monumental task within his first year on the job as Captain. He and his team have done an amazing job!”
David Colby, President and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce joined in on that.
“The Chamber is thrilled to be able to recognize the first responders that make our community a safer place to live and do business,” Colby said.
ABOUT RICK CASLER
As a graduate of Valencia College and from Barry University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources and Business Administration.
He started as a professional firefighter and a paramedic over 20 years ago. Now in his 15th year with the Clermont Fire Department, he was promoted to Lieutenant five years ago, while being in charge of all EMS and fire department instructional education. He was promoted to captain more than a year ago.
He has continued his public service training as an EMT from the Fire Rescue Institute. Besides the monumental tasks of fire department training, he has taken on all accreditation standards.
Casler has also been very involved in plenty of community service work, helping needy children and families here in South Lake and nearby Osceola Counties.
Working with a partner, John Sokol, they have been training how to help children and families with the challenges of autism and special needs. He has personally delivered food and toys to help those in need in his off hours, while still maintaining his role as a father and family man.
ABOUT THE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The City of Clermont Fire Department has received Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). This nationally recognized standard is based on extensive criteria that evaluates a department’s ability to protect people and property. Under 1% of the nation’s public departments hold this distinction.
For more information on the Clermont Fire Department: https://www.clermontfl.gov/202/Fire-Department or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClermontFireDepartment/