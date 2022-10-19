This past week dozens of Jewish South Lake residents and families attended a Sukkot celebration at Chabad South Lake.
“This holiday starts as an agricultural festival of thanksgiving with a commemoration of the 40-year period during which the children of Israel wandered across the desert on their way to the Promised Land after finally escaping their Egyptian slavery,” said Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky. “While escaping, they lived in temporary shelters or ‘Sukkot’ as they traveled.
The hut-like structure in which one sleeps, eats, and communes, during Sukkot is called a sukkah (which means booth). It has a “roof” in which one can see the sky.
There is also another purpose.
“Today, the Sukkot is a reminder that only God can create a real sense of true security, unity and protection,” said Dubinsky.
THE FOUR PLANTS
When it involves religious observations in Judaism, one of the most interesting Jewish customs is the gathering of these “four plant species” during Sukkot, the rabbi added.
“These four plants are used to bless the Sukkah,” Dubinsky said.
The first of four plant species is a lulav, a date tree palm branch, which has a sweet taste, with no particular smell, representing the Jewish scholar who is dedicated to internalizing knowledge, yet he does not distinguish himself by his good deeds.
The hadas is a myrtle branch also has a pleasant smell and no taste. This represents the person who is outstanding in his performance of good deeds, which positively affect one’s environment, like a good smell, but lacks outstanding education and Torah scholarship.
The etrog is a citrus fruit that has both a good taste and a good smell, while it represents one that excels both in Torah study as well as in good deeds.
The aravah is a willow branch, has no special smell or taste, while it represents the person who does not excel in any one of these qualities.
The symbolic idea is that each of the four species represents a different type of Jew or individual.
“We all need to help unite into one indivisible unit on Sukkot, no matter what our background or affiliation,” Dubinsky said, adding how the plants are incorporated into the observance. “These four plant species are robustly shaken while holding them to each person’s heart, as a proud mitzvah. as each participant expresses their prayers These four plants are mentioned in the third book of the Torah, Leviticus.”
UPCOMING EVENTS
Chabad South Lake now offers weekly Sabbath prayer services, with Thursday Parsha with Pizza Minyans. Saturday Shabbat Services start at 10 a.m., and end with a warm Kiddush, where everyone chats while the Rabbi shares entertaining and interesting stories.
New ladies’ day teas, craft and baking events are in the works for the year-end holidays.
There will be more Chabad men’s and family events with barbecues and joyous celebrations throughout each season.
A new six-week Jewish Learning Course of ‘Torah Study’ educational series will be offered in conjunction with the Jewish Learning Institute starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Plans are now being finalized for a big South Lake Hanukah Celebration to be held on Sunday night, Dec. 18 at the Clermont Waterfront Park. This event will be open to the entire community to celebrate a Hanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony with presentations, songs, dancing, entertainment, donuts, holiday foods and extra special treats for the children. (They are hoping for over 500 this year as more than 300 people attended their first celebration event last year).
ABOUT CHABAD OF SOUTH LAKE
Chabad South Lake was founded November 2020 and now has approximately 300 regular Jewish affiliates including families, children and grandparents from across Lake County. However, it is not necessary to be observant.
“Please join us throughout the year for our meaningful and inspiring prayer services and special events, in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Chabad is home for every kind of Jew,” said Dubinsky, who added there is no membership needed. “You may see yourself as unaffiliated, reform, conservative, or orthodox Jew. At Chabad we just see you as Jewish family. If you are Jewish, you belong.”
Services at Chabad South Lake are always casual and easy to follow. The English-Hebrew annotated prayer book, along with song and commentary makes everyone an active participant. There are special youth interactive programs for children and youth.All that is needed is to register on its online website forms. While many events are free, some are pre-paid, and donations and sponsors are always welcome.
Chabad of South Lake County is a nonprofit serving the needs of the Jewish Community at large. It offers Jewish education, outreach, worship services, special holiday events and social service programming.
For more information about services and events, contact Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky, Chabad of South Lake at:
352-717-4119
email: Info@JewishSL.com
website: JewishSL.com