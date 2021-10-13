South Lake Chamber of Commerce
Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
ONGOING
Business and Birdies
Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Networking starts 4 p.m. • Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes
$15 • RSVP requested but not required
OCT. 15
Breakfast at the Chamber
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
Guest speaker: Jason Siegel, President/CEO, Greater Orlando Sports Commission
OCT. 16
Fall festival
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bright Care Medical Group and Partners, 245 Citrus Tower Blvd, Ste 201
Event takes place in parking lot. Included are raffles, giveaways, photo station, food, music and more
NOV. 4
10th Annual Taste of South Lake and Business Expo
5:30-8 p.m.
Waterfront Park
Tickets are $30 in advance and discounted tickets are available for military, first responders, teachers and groups of eight or more.
COMMUNITY
NOW until DEC. 12
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays: noon-5 p.m.
Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13
Admission: (ages four and up): $15
For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com
OCT. 21
Oktoberfest Live Concert featuring Connie Marie
5 p.m.
Cooper Memorial Library, Room 108, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
OCT. 25
Free movie screening: SHOWBOAT
Cooper Memorial Library, Room 108, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
NOV. 7
Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
626 State Road 50
This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org