 South Lake Chamber of Commerce

ONGOING

Business and Birdies

Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd.

Networking starts 4 p.m. • Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes

$15 • RSVP requested but not required

 

OCT. 15

Breakfast at the Chamber

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.

Guest speaker: Jason Siegel, President/CEO, Greater Orlando Sports Commission

 

OCT. 16

Fall festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bright Care Medical Group and Partners, 245 Citrus Tower Blvd, Ste 201

Event takes place in parking lot. Included are raffles, giveaways, photo station, food, music and more

 

NOV. 4

10th Annual Taste of South Lake and Business Expo

5:30-8 p.m.

Waterfront Park

Tickets are $30 in advance and discounted tickets are available for military, first responders, teachers and groups of eight or more.

 

 

COMMUNITY

NOW until DEC. 12

Scott’s Maze Adventures

Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays: noon-5 p.m.

Night hours: 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, Nov. 13

Admission: (ages four and up): $15

For more information, visit: www.longandscottfarms.com

 

OCT. 21

Oktoberfest Live Concert featuring Connie Marie

5 p.m.

Cooper Memorial Library, Room 108, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

 

OCT. 25

Free movie screening: SHOWBOAT

Cooper Memorial Library, Room 108, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive

 

NOV. 7

Fourth Annual Papa’s Diner Car Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

626 State Road 50

This is a free event and will serve as a fundraiser for the annual Chief Carle L. Bishop Legacy Scholarship Fund. It will include a regular raffle as well as a 50-50 raffle. Plus ticket holders can sit in new Corvettes. For more information visit: www.KCOSL.org

 

