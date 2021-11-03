 ONGOING

Business and Birdies

Green Valley Country Club

14601 Green Valley Blvd.

Networking starts 4 p.m.

Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes

$15

RSVP requested but not required

 

NOV. 1

Grand opening party for FTE Accounting

5-7 p.m.

To be held at Clermont Brewing Co.

750 W. Desoto St.

Food, drink, raffles, entertainment provided

 

NOV. 4

10th Annual Taste of South Lake                          and Business Expo

5:30-8 p.m.

Waterfront Park

Tickets are $30 in advance and discounted tickets are available for military, first responders, teachers and groups of eight or more.

 

NOV. 5

First Friday

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont City Center

620 W. Montrose St.

 

NOV. 9

Let’s do lunch

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Keke’s Breakfast Café

2435 U.S. 27 South • Clermont

 

NOV. 11

Business After Hours

5:30-8 p.m.

South Lake Hospital

890 Medical Park Drive

Attendees must register and confirm they:

Do not have a fever (temperature of 100 F or greater)

Have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Do not have symptoms including: shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, headaches or chills

 

DEC. 3

Annual golf tournament

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Green Valley Country Club

14601 Green Valley Blvd.

Join us Dec. 3 for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is open to the first 120 golfers. 

 

Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com

Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont.

 

Recommended for you