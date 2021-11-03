ONGOING
Business and Birdies
Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Networking starts 4 p.m.
Golf begins 5 p.m., for nine holes
$15
RSVP requested but not required
NOV. 1
Grand opening party for FTE Accounting
5-7 p.m.
To be held at Clermont Brewing Co.
750 W. Desoto St.
Food, drink, raffles, entertainment provided
NOV. 4
10th Annual Taste of South Lake and Business Expo
5:30-8 p.m.
Waterfront Park
Tickets are $30 in advance and discounted tickets are available for military, first responders, teachers and groups of eight or more.
NOV. 5
First Friday
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
NOV. 9
Let’s do lunch
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Keke’s Breakfast Café
2435 U.S. 27 South • Clermont
NOV. 11
Business After Hours
5:30-8 p.m.
South Lake Hospital
890 Medical Park Drive
Attendees must register and confirm they:
Do not have a fever (temperature of 100 F or greater)
Have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days
Do not have symptoms including: shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, headaches or chills
DEC. 3
Annual golf tournament
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Green Valley Country Club
14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Join us Dec. 3 for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Sanctuary Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is open to the first 120 golfers.
Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont.