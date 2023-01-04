On Dec. 12, 2022, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 officers and board of directors at the Annual Trustee and Board Luncheon. During this event, the Chamber reflected on a prosperous year in which it vigorously engaged members and expanded the organization to more than 800 members.
2022 was a year of high member and community engagement, and one in which it remained financially strong.
2022 accomplishments include:
Assisting hundreds of members in connecting to new customers and strategic partners through events, social media, and daily referrals.
Partnering with all South Lake communities by attending, sponsoring and promoting their events and programs.
Welcoming 168 new members and conducting 41 ribbon cuttings.
Record attendance at monthly events, including Business After Hours; First Friday Chamber Connection; Let’s do Lunch; and Chamber Breakfasts.
Successful Signature events included the South Lake Business Awards; Teacher Appreciation Breakfast; Hob Nob; Sips & Salsa; Taste of South Lake; and Golf Tournament. These events welcomed more than 10,000 attendees.
The development of new programs, including South Lake Women in Business series; Business Accelerator series; and the Veterans Oasis Business Expo.
The first internship through the SkillBridge program, designed to accommodate transitioning military members into the civilian workplace.
2023 officers
Chair: Thom Kieft (Lake-Sumter State College)
Vice-Chair: Sheri Olson (Orlando Health South Lake Hospital)
Treasurer: Jamie Lowe (Lake Catherine Farms)
Secretary: Donna Kirtland LiveWell Foundation of South Lake)
Immediate Past Chair: Aimee Stanley (Optima One Realty)
The Chamber also recognized the following outgoing board members for their service:
Ben Homan, Skillful Antics
Joe Reyes, South State Bank
Kathy Smith, Community Foundation of South Lake
Pat Caracciolo, Pat the Dog Pet Resort (who served since 2015 and served as Board Chair in 2020 and 2021.)
During the Trustee & Board Luncheon, the Chamber welcomed the newly elected 2023 Board of Directors:
Amanda Hansen, Seacoast Bank
Chuck Gainsford, Gainsford Insurance
Jenna Emerson, CEMEX
Mary Lou Burdette-Wieloszynski, Granny Nannies
Helen G. Sneed, Drive the Goal
Jean Gallagher, Walt Disney World Resort
Regina Cruz-Morales, Keller Williams Elite Partners III Realty
Zach Decker, JeBailey & Co.
John Quiceno, Expert Home Service
The following individuals will continue to serve on the Chamber Board:
Bridgette Bennett, Bennett Law Center
Daniel Whitehouse, Whitehouse & Cooper
Jeff Osterman, Montverde Academy
Jeff Powell, Powell Studio Architecture
Kathy Judkins, SECO Energy
Kristin Jamieson, The Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team
Nancy Cummings, Cummings Collaborative, LLC
Otis Taylor, Give A Day Foundation
Rebekah Hurd, AdventHealth
Rick Saborido, Dunkin’
“The Chamber is grateful for the leadership and guidance Aimee Stanley provided in 2022, and we look forward to another prosperous year under the direction of our 2023 Board Chair, Thom Kieft of Lake-Sumter State College,” said Chamber Executive Director and CEO David Colby.