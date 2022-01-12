Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
JAN. 14
Young Professionals
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Crooked Spoon Gastropub
200 Citrus Tower Boulevard
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young
professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.
JAN. 19
Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards
6 p.m.
Bella Collina
15920 County Road 455 • Montverde
The South Lake Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the South Laker area. This signature event starts with a cocktail hour on the Bella Collina patio overlooking the beautiful grounds of the club, followed by dinner and the evening program. Registration to attend mandatory at: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
JAN. 21
Chamber breakfast
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center
620 W. Montrose St.
Join the Chamber for its first breakfast of 2022.
This month’s breakfast will feature updates from Mike Carroll on the Olympus Project along
with essential tips from OneBlood and Minuteman Press. Reservation required