Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com

Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont

JAN. 14

Young Professionals

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Crooked Spoon Gastropub

200 Citrus Tower Boulevard

Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young 

professionals  40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.

 

JAN. 19

Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards

6 p.m.

Bella Collina

15920 County Road 455 • Montverde

The South Lake Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the South Laker area. This signature event starts with a cocktail hour on the Bella Collina patio overlooking the beautiful grounds of the club, followed by dinner and the evening program. Registration to attend mandatory at: www.southlakechamber-fl.com

 

JAN. 21

Chamber breakfast

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont Civic Center 

620 W. Montrose St.

Join the Chamber for its first breakfast of 2022. 

This month’s breakfast will feature updates from Mike Carroll on the Olympus Project along 

with essential tips from OneBlood and Minuteman Press. Reservation required

