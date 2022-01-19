Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com

Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont

 

JAN. 19

Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards

6 p.m.

Bella Collina

15920 County Road 455 • Montverde

The South Lake Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the South Laker area. This signature event starts with a cocktail hour on the Bella Collina patio overlooking the beautiful grounds of the club, followed by dinner and the evening program. Registration to attend mandatory at: www.southlakechamber-fl.com

 

JAN. 21

Chamber breakfast

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont Civic Center 

620 W. Montrose St.

Join the Chamber for its first breakfast of 2022. 

This month’s breakfast will feature updates from Mike Carroll on the Olympus Project along 

with essential tips from OneBlood and Minuteman Press. Reservation required

JAN. 21

Blood drive

8:30-11:30 a.m.

Clermont Civic Center

620 W. Montrose St.

All donors will receive a OneBlood long sleeve T-shirt and $20 eGift card. 

Plus there will be a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged. 

Please visit: www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #66039.

 

JAN. 27

Let’s do lunch

Noon-1:30 p.m. • The Tap House

2507 U.S. 27.

Come meet fellow Chamber members and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant.

Business after hours

5-7 p.m.

Wheatley Realty Group • 664 W. Montrose St.

Come network at Wheatley’s brand new office located in downtown Clermont. 

Be sure to bring your business cards and expect to have a great time! Cash for 50/50 raffle 

will be donated to two families with children who are battling cancer.

 

FEB. 18

27th annual Ambassadors breakfast

7:15 a.m.

Wesley Center

715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.

This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating contest as 

well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the

 highest breakfast attendance each year.

 

