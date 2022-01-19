Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
JAN. 19
Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards
6 p.m.
Bella Collina
15920 County Road 455 • Montverde
The South Lake Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the South Laker area. This signature event starts with a cocktail hour on the Bella Collina patio overlooking the beautiful grounds of the club, followed by dinner and the evening program. Registration to attend mandatory at: www.southlakechamber-fl.com
JAN. 21
Chamber breakfast
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center
620 W. Montrose St.
Join the Chamber for its first breakfast of 2022.
This month’s breakfast will feature updates from Mike Carroll on the Olympus Project along
with essential tips from OneBlood and Minuteman Press. Reservation required
JAN. 21
Blood drive
8:30-11:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center
620 W. Montrose St.
All donors will receive a OneBlood long sleeve T-shirt and $20 eGift card.
Plus there will be a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged.
Please visit: www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #66039.
JAN. 27
Let’s do lunch
Noon-1:30 p.m. • The Tap House
2507 U.S. 27.
Come meet fellow Chamber members and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant.
Business after hours
5-7 p.m.
Wheatley Realty Group • 664 W. Montrose St.
Come network at Wheatley’s brand new office located in downtown Clermont.
Be sure to bring your business cards and expect to have a great time! Cash for 50/50 raffle
will be donated to two families with children who are battling cancer.
FEB. 18
27th annual Ambassadors breakfast
7:15 a.m.
Wesley Center
715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.
This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating contest as
well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the
highest breakfast attendance each year.