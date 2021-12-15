Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
ONGOING
Business and birdies
Green Valley Country Club • 14601 Green Valley Blvd.
Networking starts 4 p.m.
Golf begins 5 p.m. for nine holes
$15 • RSVP requested by not required.
DEC. 17
Chamber breakfast
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
This festive holiday breakfast will feature steel drum music by the Caribbean American Association of Lake County, and useful technology tips from Computer Business Consultant
JAN. 19, 2022
Fifth Annual South Lake Business Awards
6 p.m.
Bella Collina
15920 County Road 455 • Montverde
The South Lake Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the South Lake area. This signature event starts with a cocktail hour on the Bella Collina patio overlooking the beautiful grounds of the club, followed by dinner and the evening program. Registration to attend mandatory at: www.southlakechamber-fl.com