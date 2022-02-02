Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
February 4
First Friday
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center • 664 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where
every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.
Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.
February 8
Let’s do lunch
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Uncle Kenny’s BBQ • 157 N. U.S. 27
Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff and enjoy lunch at Uncle Kenny’s BBQ
along with other local business leaders.
February 10
Business After Hours
5-7 p.m.
Clermont Historic Village • 490 West Ave.
The South Lake Business Leaders invites you to come and network with other members in a
casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.
February 18
27th annual Ambassadors breakfast
7:15 a.m.
Wesley Center • 715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.
This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating
contest as well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the highest breakfast attendance each year.