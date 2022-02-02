Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com

Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont

February 4

First Friday

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont Civic Center • 664 W. Montrose St.

First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where

 every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. 

Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.

 

February 8

Let’s do lunch

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Uncle Kenny’s BBQ • 157 N. U.S. 27

Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff and enjoy lunch at Uncle Kenny’s BBQ 

along with other local business leaders.

 

February 10

Business After Hours

5-7 p.m.

Clermont Historic Village • 490 West Ave.

The South Lake Business Leaders invites you to come and network with other members in a 

casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.

 

February 18

27th annual Ambassadors breakfast

7:15 a.m.

Wesley Center • 715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.

This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating 

contest as well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the highest breakfast attendance each year.

 

Recommended for you