Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
JAN. 27
Business after hours • 5-7 p.m.
Wheatley Realty Group • 664 W. Montrose St.
Come network at Wheatley’s brand new office located in downtown Clermont.
Be sure to bring your business cards and expect to have a great time! Cash for 50/50 raffle will be donated to two families with children who are battling cancer.
FEB. 4
First Friday • 7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center • 664 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.
Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.
FEB. 18
27th annual Ambassadors breakfast • 7:15 a.m.
Wesley Center • 715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.
This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating contest as well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the highest breakfast attendance each year.