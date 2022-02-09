Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. To do so, visit: www.southlakechamber.com
Also, unless otherwise stated, all events take place in Clermont
February 10
Business After Hours
5-7 p.m.
Clermont Historic Village • 490 West Ave.
The South Lake Business Leaders invites you to come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.
February 11
Young Professionals
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Tap House • 2507 U.S. 27 South.
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment. Free for Chamber members. Lunch not included.
February 18
27th annual Ambassadors breakfast
7:15 a.m.
Wesley Center • 715 W. Juniata St. and Seventh St.
This years theme is “Connecting Community” and includes a table decorating contest as well as sponsorship opportunities. Breakfast is free for guest and boast the highest breakfast attendance each year.