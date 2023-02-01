Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799 • RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com
Jan. 26 • 6pm
Sixth Annual South Lake Business Award
Clermont Performing Arts Center • 3700 U.S. 27
Nomintations are now being accepted for the 2023 event.
Please consider nominating an individual or business for our Citizen of the Year,
Oakley Seaver Award, or Heritage Award.
Feb. 3 • 7:15-8:30 am
First Friday Chamber Connection
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking style event where
every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.
Feb. 9 • 5-7pm
Business After Hours
Muse Bar & Bistro • 2385 U.S. 27
Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere.
Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships,
and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.