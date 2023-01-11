Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events
require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
Business After Hours
Jan. 12
5-7 p.m.
The Madison at Clermont • 650 E. Minnehaha Ave.
Come join for appetizers, beverages, networking and fun. Please call 352-241-0488 to RSVP, or: tbailey@madisonatclermont.com
Breakfast with the Chamber
Jan. 20
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont Civic Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
Join the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders for our monthly Chamber breakfast at the Clermont City Center. This month will feature a presentation from the President of Lake-Sumter State College, Dr. Heather Bigard.
Sixth Annual South Lake Business Award
Jan. 26
6 p.m.
Clermont Performing Arts Center • 3700 U.S. 27
Nomintations are now being accepted for the 2023 event.
Please consider nominating an individual or business for our Citizen of the Year, Oakley Seaver Award, or Heritage Award.