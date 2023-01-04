Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events
require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
First Friday Chamber Connection
Jan. 6
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.
Coffee with the Chamber
Jan. 9
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Foxtail Coffee Co. • 2608 U.S. 27, Ste. 200
In January, we are return with our in-person Coffee with the Chamber where members may join us at a local member coffee shop. Jumpstart your Monday morning by connecting with local business leaders as we discuss inspirational topics.
Business After Hours
Jan. 12
5-7 p.m.
The Madison at Clermont • 650 E. Minnehaha Ave.
Come join for appetizers, beverages, networking and fun. Please call 352-241-0488 to RSVP, or: tbailey@madisonatclermont.com
Sixth Annual South Lake Business Award
Jan. 26
6 p.m.
Clermont Performing Arts Center • 3700 U.S. 27
Nomintations are now being accepted for the 2023 event.
Please consider nominating an individual or business for our Citizen of the Year, Oakley Seaver Award, or Heritage Award.