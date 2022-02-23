Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
February 24
Business after hours
4:30 p.m. ribbon cutting • 5-7 p.m. event
Lake Catherine Farms
5849 Lake Catherine Road • Groveland
Come celebrate Lake Catherine Farms Centennial Anniversary. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes. Free to members.
March 4
First Friday Chamber Connection
7:15-8:30 p.m
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.
Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers. Free to Chamber members.