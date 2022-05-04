Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
MAY 6
First Friday Chamber Connection
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose Street • Clermont, FL 34711
7:15 AM - 8:30 AM
First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking style event with the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers. Free for Chamber members. Complimentary breakfast included.
MAY 10
Let’s do lunch
Lil Anthony’s Pizza
205 U.S. 27 North. • Noon -1:30 p.m.
Come meet fellow Chamber members and purchase lunch at a Chamber member restaurant.
MAY 12
Women and Minority Business
E.L Puryear Bulidng
243 S. Lake Ave. • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Join the City of Groveland’s senior counselors and private sector panelists for the first
Women and Minority Business Event. At the event participants will learn key strategies
to excel in today’s business climate. Must register online. $16 to attend.
Business After Hours - Cinco de Mayo
Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team
16903 Lakeside Drive, Suite 1 • Montverde
5-7 p.m.
Join us for street tacos, margaritas and other beverages, music and raffle giveaways.
RSVP to: wrico@smprate.com or call 352-242-1535 by May 5.