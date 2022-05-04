Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

ONGOING

Leadership Lake County Class of 2023

Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com

 

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.

 

MAY 6

First Friday Chamber Connection

Clermont City Center

620 W. Montrose Street • Clermont, FL 34711

7:15 AM - 8:30 AM

First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking style event with the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers. Free for Chamber members. Complimentary breakfast included.

 

MAY 10

Let’s do lunch

Lil Anthony’s Pizza

205 U.S. 27 North. • Noon -1:30 p.m.

Come meet fellow Chamber members and purchase lunch at a Chamber member restaurant.

 

MAY 12

Women and Minority Business

E.L Puryear Bulidng

243 S. Lake Ave. • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Join the City of Groveland’s senior counselors and private sector panelists for the first 

Women and Minority Business Event. At the event participants will learn key strategies

 to excel in today’s business climate. Must register online. $16 to attend.  

Business After Hours - Cinco de Mayo

Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team

16903 Lakeside Drive, Suite 1 • Montverde

5-7 p.m.

Join us for street tacos, margaritas and other beverages, music and raffle giveaways.

RSVP to: wrico@smprate.com or call 352-242-1535 by May 5.

 

