Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799

RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com

 

ONGOING

Leadership Lake County Class of 2023

Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com

 

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club

1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour

4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.

 

June 10

Young Professionals

Clermont Brewing Company

750 W. DeSoto St.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.

 

June 14

Let's do lunch

All Stars

1700 Legendary Blvd.

noon-1:30 p.m.

Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant.

 

June 17

Chamber breakfast

Clermont City Center

620 W. Montrose St..

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Join the Chamber and local business leaders. $11: Coffee and breakfast; $2: Coffee only.

 

