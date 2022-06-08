Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club
1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour
4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
June 10
Young Professionals
Clermont Brewing Company
750 W. DeSoto St.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.
June 14
Let's do lunch
All Stars
1700 Legendary Blvd.
noon-1:30 p.m.
Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant.
June 17
Chamber breakfast
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St..
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Join the Chamber and local business leaders. $11: Coffee and breakfast; $2: Coffee only.