Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents.
For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
JUNE 24
Business Accelerator Series
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St. • Noon-1 p.m.
Every month we will explore topics on how small businesses can accelerate their growth through conversations with industry experts.
$10 - Breakfast included
JULY 1
First Friday
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St. • 7:15-8:30 a.m.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking
style event where every individual has the opportunity to share
and meet other local business leaders.
Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.
Let’s do lunch
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Clermont Brewing Company • 750 W. DeSoto Street
Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff, network with members and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant.