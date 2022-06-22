Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce  events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799

RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com

 

ONGOING

Leadership Lake County Class of 2023

Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. 

For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com

 

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.

 

JUNE 24

Business Accelerator Series

Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St. • Noon-1 p.m.

Every month we will explore topics on how small businesses can accelerate their growth through conversations with industry experts. 

$10 - Breakfast included

 

JULY 1

First Friday

7:15-8:30 a.m.

Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St. • 7:15-8:30 a.m.

First Friday Chamber Connection is a structured speed networking 

style event where every individual has the opportunity to share 

and meet other local business leaders. 

Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers.

 

Let’s do lunch

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Clermont Brewing Company • 750 W. DeSoto Street

Come meet the South Lake Chamber staff, network with members and enjoy lunch at a member restaurant. 

 

 

