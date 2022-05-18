Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799 RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
MAY 20
Chamber breakfast
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
7:15-8:30 a.m.
You are invited to join the South Lake Chamber and local business leaders for the May Chamber Breakfast. This breakfast will include a special presentation from the new CEO of SECO Energy, Curtis Wynn, who will provide updates on future projects and hurricane preparedness. Click the link below to register your seat today! $11: includes breakfast and coffee; $2: coffee only
MAY 24
Let’s do lunch
Red Wing Restaurant • 12500 Highway 33 South, Groveland
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Join the Chamber staff, engage with fellow Chamber members
and purchase lunch at a Chamber member restaurant.
MAY 26
Business accelerator series
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
8-9:30 a.m.
Every month we will explore topics on how small businesses can accelerate their growth t
hrough conversations with two industry experts.
Business after hours
Meredith Nagel, P.A.
1201 State Road 50
5-7 p.m.
Come and enjoy live music, food, drinks, prizes and a chance to be part of a
South Lake Time Capsule. Free for chamber members.