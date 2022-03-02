Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799
March 4
First Friday Chamber Connection
7:15-8:30 p.m
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders.
Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers. Free to Chamber members.