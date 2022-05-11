Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
MAY 12
Women and Minority Business
E.L Puryear Bulidng
243 S. Lake Ave. • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Join the City of Groveland’s senior counselors and private sector panelists for the first
Women and Minority Business Event. At the event participants will learn key strategies
to excel in today’s business climate. Must register online. $16 to attend.
Business After Hours - Cinco de Mayo
Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team
16903 Lakeside Drive, Suite 1 • Montverde
5-7 p.m.
Join us for street tacos, margaritas and other beverages, music and raffle giveaways.
RSVP to: wrico@smprate.com or call 352-242-1535 by May 5.
MAY 13
Young Professionals
Clermont Brewing Company
750 W. DeSoto St.
11:30 a. M.-1 p.m.
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals
40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.
MAY 20
Chamber breakfast
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
7:15-8:30 a.m.
You are invited to join the South Lake Chamber and local business leaders for the May Chamber Breakfast. This breakfast will include a special presentation from the new CEO of SECO Energy, Curtis Wynn, who will provide updates on future projects and hurricane preparedness. Click the link below to register your seat today! $11: includes breakfast and coffee; $2: coffee only
MAY 26
Business accelerator series
Clermont City Center
620 W. Montrose St.
8-9:30 a.m.
Every month we will explore topics on how small businesses can accelerate their growth t
hrough conversations with two industry experts.
Business after hours
Meredith Nagel, P.A.
1201 State Road 50
5-7 p.m.
Come and enjoy live music, food, drinks, prizes and a chance to be part of a
South Lake Time Capsule. Free for chamber members.