Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont. 

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799 RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com

 

ONGOING

Leadership Lake County Class of 2023

Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com

 

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.

 

MAY 12

Women and Minority Business

E.L Puryear Bulidng

243 S. Lake Ave. • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Join the City of Groveland’s senior counselors and private sector panelists for the first 

Women and Minority Business Event. At the event participants will learn key strategies

 to excel in today’s business climate. Must register online. $16 to attend.  

Business After Hours - Cinco de Mayo

Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team

16903 Lakeside Drive, Suite 1 • Montverde

5-7 p.m.

Join us for street tacos, margaritas and other beverages, music and raffle giveaways.

RSVP to: wrico@smprate.com or call 352-242-1535 by May 5.

 

MAY 13

Young Professionals

Clermont Brewing Company

750 W. DeSoto St.

11:30 a. M.-1 p.m.

Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network with other young professionals

 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment.

 

MAY 20

Chamber breakfast

Clermont City Center

620 W. Montrose St.

7:15-8:30 a.m.

You are invited to join the South Lake Chamber and local business leaders for the May Chamber Breakfast. This breakfast will include a special presentation from the new CEO of SECO Energy, Curtis Wynn, who will provide updates on future projects and hurricane preparedness. Click the link below to register your seat today! $11: includes breakfast and coffee; $2: coffee only

 

MAY 26

Business accelerator series

Clermont City Center

620 W. Montrose St.

8-9:30 a.m.

Every month we will explore topics on how small businesses can accelerate their growth t

hrough conversations with two industry experts.

 

Business after hours

Meredith Nagel, P.A.

1201 State Road 50

5-7 p.m.

Come and enjoy live music, food, drinks, prizes and a chance to be part of a 

South Lake Time Capsule. Free for chamber members.

 

Recommended for you