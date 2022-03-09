Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
MARCH 4
First Friday Chamber Connection
7:15-8:30 p.m
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St.
First Friday Chamber Connection is a group-based speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. Exchange business cards with dozens of business peers. Free to Chamber members.
MARCH 10
Business After Hours
5-7 p.m
Clermont Brewing Company • 750 W. Desoto St.
Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Be sure to bring your business cards, cash for the 50/50 raffle that raises money for scholarships, and expect to have a good time with lots of door prizes.
MARCH 11
Young Professionals
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m
The Original Goomba’s Pizzeria • 2395 U.S. 27
Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation by owner of Wheatley Realty Group, Matt Wheatley and network with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area in a casual and informal environment. Free for Chamber members.
MARCH 18
Chamber Breakfast
7:15-8:30 a.m
E.L Puryear Building
243 S. Lake Ave.
Groveland
Join the Chamber and local business leaders for a special Chamber breakfast in Groveland. It will include a presentation from Groveland City Manager Mike Hein, who will provide updates on matters, events and happenings. Free to Chamber members (breakfast not included).