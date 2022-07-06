Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce

events require registration.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.

PHONE: 352-394-4191/FAX: 352-394-5799

RSVP@southlakechamber-fl.com


ONGOING

Business and Birdies

Legends Golf and Country Club

1700 Legendary Blvd.

4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time

Shotgun start

It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere.

Register to participate.

JULY 8

Young Professionals

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clermont Brewing Company

750 W. DeSoto St.

Enjoy lunch, listen to an engaging presentation and network

with other young professionals 40 and under in the South Lake area

 in a casual and informal environment.

Recommended for you