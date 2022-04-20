Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
Unless otherwise noted, all events take place in Clermont.
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
APRIL 27
Business after hours
Faith Neighborhood Center • 5-7 p.m.
14727 Timber Village Road • Groveland.
Come and enjoy Business After Hours at Faith Neighborhood Center as it celebrates its 50 anniversary. Donations are encouraged and include cereal, oatmeal (boxes with individual packets, raisins and snack bars (such as granola, etc.), to name but a few. Attendees will earn the chance to win raffle prizes, eat, drink and much more.
APRIL 28
Foods and Spirits Around the World 215 Citrus Tower Boulevard • 6-7:30 p.m.
Join for a food and spirits tour around the world.
Live music by American Idol’s David Oliver Willis.
MAY 12
Women and Minority Business
E.L Puryear Bulidng
243 S. Lake Ave. • 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Join the City of Groveland’s senior counselors and private sector panelists for the first Women and Minority Business Event. At the event participants will learn key strategies to excel in today’s business climate. Must register online. $16 to attend. Call