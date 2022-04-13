Please note, many of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce events require registration.
ONGOING
Leadership Lake County Class of 2023
Applications are now being accepted to enroll. The program provides greater understanding of the complex social and economic issues shaping the future of Lake County and residents. For more information, call Danielle Parker, 352-661-8554, or email: ProgramDirector@LeadershipLakeFL.com
Business and Birdies
Legends Golf and Country Club • 1700 Legendary Blvd.
4 p.m. Happy Hour • 4:55 p.m. Tee time
Shotgun start
It’s back! Come and network with other members in a casual atmosphere. Register to participate.
APRIL 14
Business after hours
Dash Sports • 5-7 p.m.
741 W. Montrose St. • 4:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting
Come and enjoy Business After Hours at Dash Sports as we celebrate the grand opening of FloDash. Attendees will earn the chance to win raffle prizes, eat, drink and much more.
APRIL 15
Breakfast with the Chamber
7:15-8:30 a.m.
Join the Chamber and local business leaders for our April breakfast. Keynote speakers will be Lake County Commissioner Chair Sean Parks, and Central Florida Expressway Authority Executive Director Laura Kelley, who will speak on the future Lake-Orange Expressway.
$10 coffee and breakfast; $2 coffee only.